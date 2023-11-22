Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 22 November 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.11 282.

89

GBP 362.55 354.69

EUR 315.57 309.32

JPY 1.9515 1.9095

SAR 77.09 75.42

AED 78.72 77.54

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Power theft detected at Koozi Haleem Shop in Royal ..

Power theft detected at Koozi Haleem Shop in Royal Park

4 minutes ago
 ADC Kohat visits Service Delivery Center

ADC Kohat visits Service Delivery Center

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner for expediting action against profite ..

Commissioner for expediting action against profiteers in Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Function held in Khairpur to mark World Children's ..

Function held in Khairpur to mark World Children's Day

8 minutes ago
 Railways minister unveils 'Rabita' Mobile App

Railways minister unveils 'Rabita' Mobile App

8 minutes ago
 KU Syndicate meeting approves F&PC minutes, budget

KU Syndicate meeting approves F&PC minutes, budget

8 minutes ago
Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 23 accused in pol ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 23 accused in police custody

4 minutes ago
 Minister advises students to keep themselves updat ..

Minister advises students to keep themselves updated about developments in Micro ..

4 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 1.31b from 42,343 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 1.31b from 42,343 defaulters in 70 days

4 minutes ago
 Butt Club wins Kabaddi match

Butt Club wins Kabaddi match

4 minutes ago
 Sindh govt decides to ban sub-leasing of all Auqaf ..

Sindh govt decides to ban sub-leasing of all Auqaf dept properties

4 minutes ago
 Smog: 3 boilers sealed, 9 vehicles challaned

Smog: 3 boilers sealed, 9 vehicles challaned

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business