Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 289.11 282.

89

GBP 362.55 354.69

EUR 315.57 309.32

JPY 1.9515 1.9095

SAR 77.09 75.42

AED 78.72 77.54

APP/as