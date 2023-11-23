Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 23 November 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 06:35 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.36 282.
15
GBP 360.61 352.82
EUR 314.46 308.25
JPY 1.9336 1.8919
SAR 76.88 75.23
AED 78.52 77.34
