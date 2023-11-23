Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.36 282.

15

GBP 360.61 352.82

EUR 314.46 308.25

JPY 1.9336 1.8919

SAR 76.88 75.23

AED 78.52 77.34

APP/as