Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 23 November 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.36 282.

15

GBP 360.61 352.82

EUR 314.46 308.25

JPY 1.9336 1.8919

SAR 76.88 75.23

AED 78.52 77.34

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar crowned best Pakistani singer at DIAFA 2 ..

Ali Zafar crowned best Pakistani singer at DIAFA 2023

6 minutes ago
 Doctor at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital says director a ..

Doctor at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital says director arrested by Israel

30 seconds ago
 PRA seals office of Talal International for non-pa ..

PRA seals office of Talal International for non-payment of tax

31 seconds ago
 161 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

161 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

32 seconds ago
 MDA seals six unapproved commercial buildings

MDA seals six unapproved commercial buildings

34 seconds ago
 Karachi police chief pledges vigorous crackdown on ..

Karachi police chief pledges vigorous crackdown on crimes, seeks business commun ..

36 seconds ago
Stakeholders urge political parties to prioritize ..

Stakeholders urge political parties to prioritize smuggling of migrants, bonded ..

8 minutes ago
 Bike lifters gang busted in Wah

Bike lifters gang busted in Wah

8 minutes ago
 'Like battle': Indian rescuers strive to free 41 t ..

'Like battle': Indian rescuers strive to free 41 trapped workers

8 minutes ago
 Interior minister meets AJK PM, discuss developmen ..

Interior minister meets AJK PM, discuss development in AJK

8 minutes ago
 District Enforcement Committee meeting held to com ..

District Enforcement Committee meeting held to combat electricity theft, ensure ..

8 minutes ago
 ‘Caretaker PM to participate in World Climate Ac ..

‘Caretaker PM to participate in World Climate Action Summit in UAE’

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business