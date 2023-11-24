Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 November 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.36 282.
15
GBP 361.36 353.52
EUR 314.31 308.02
JPY 1.9287 1.8871
SAR 76.88 75.23
AED 78.52 77.34
