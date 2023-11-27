Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 27 November 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.71 282.

50

GBP 363.84 355.98

EUR 315.97 309.73

JPY 1.9386 1.8968

SAR 77.03 75.36

AED 78.61 77.45

