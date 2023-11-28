Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 28 November 2023
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 06:42 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.86 282.
65
GBP 364.94 357.04
EUR 316.48 310.21
JPY 1.9489 1.9069
SAR 77.02 75.36
AED 78.66 77.47
