Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.86 282.

65

GBP 364.94 357.04

EUR 316.48 310.21

JPY 1.9489 1.9069

SAR 77.02 75.36

AED 78.66 77.47

