Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 29 November 2023

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 05:36 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.86 282.

65

GBP 367.23 359.30

EUR 317.75 311.46

JPY 1.9617 1.9195

SAR 77.02 75.36

AED 78.67 77.48

APP/as

