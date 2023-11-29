Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 29 November 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.86 282.
65
GBP 367.23 359.30
EUR 317.75 311.46
JPY 1.9617 1.9195
SAR 77.02 75.36
AED 78.67 77.48
