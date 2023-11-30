Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 30 November 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 06:51 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.71 282.
50
GBP 366.75 358.80
EUR 316.94 310.60
JPY 1.9626 1.9204
SAR 76.96 75.30
AED 78.62 77.44
APP/as