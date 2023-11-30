Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 30 November 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.71 282.

50

GBP 366.75 358.80

EUR 316.94 310.60

JPY 1.9626 1.9204

SAR 76.96 75.30

AED 78.62 77.44

