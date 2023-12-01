Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 01 December 2023
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.51 282.
30
GBP 364.80 356.89
EUR 314.61 308.38
JPY 1.9494 1.9074
SAR 76.91 75.25
AED 78.57 77.38
