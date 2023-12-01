Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 December 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.51 282.

30

GBP 364.80 356.89

EUR 314.61 308.38

JPY 1.9494 1.9074

SAR 76.91 75.25

AED 78.57 77.38

APP/as

