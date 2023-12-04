Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 December 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.25 282.

05

GBP 365.51 357.57

EUR 313.73 307.53

JPY 1.9655 1.9231

SAR 76.84 75.19

AED 78.50 77.32

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

KU hosts a day-long National Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) ..

KU hosts a day-long National Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference

12 minutes ago
 Drug peddler held with narcotics

Drug peddler held with narcotics

12 minutes ago
 DISCOs, KE deliberately committed malpractices to ..

DISCOs, KE deliberately committed malpractices to coverup inefficiencies: NEPRA

8 minutes ago
 Governor inaugurates 'Ghazi Tandoor', a loaf to to ..

Governor inaugurates 'Ghazi Tandoor', a loaf to to be sold on Rs 2

12 minutes ago
 Sindh Caretaker Information, Minorities Affairs an ..

Sindh Caretaker Information, Minorities Affairs and Social Protection Minister M ..

12 minutes ago
 KU VC inaugurates IP Specialist Entrepreneurial La ..

KU VC inaugurates IP Specialist Entrepreneurial Lab

8 minutes ago
Pakistan gets $100m support for polio eradication; ..

Pakistan gets $100m support for polio eradication; Dr. Nadeem Jan

8 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf, Usama and Zaman granted NOCs for BBL

Haris Rauf, Usama and Zaman granted NOCs for BBL

8 minutes ago
 Conference on Uniting Women’s Voices for a bette ..

Conference on Uniting Women’s Voices for a better world concluded

5 minutes ago
 Speakers highlight critical challenges confronting ..

Speakers highlight critical challenges confronting Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Availability of fertiliser at fixed rates ordered

Availability of fertiliser at fixed rates ordered

1 hour ago
 LESCO detects 125 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 125 power pilferers in 24 hours

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business