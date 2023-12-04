Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 December 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 288.25 282.

05

GBP 365.51 357.57

EUR 313.73 307.53

JPY 1.9655 1.9231

SAR 76.84 75.19

AED 78.50 77.32

