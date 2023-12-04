Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 December 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 07:25 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 288.25 282.
05
GBP 365.51 357.57
EUR 313.73 307.53
JPY 1.9655 1.9231
SAR 76.84 75.19
AED 78.50 77.32
