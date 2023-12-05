Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 05 December 2023

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.85 281.

66

GBP 363.59 355.72

EUR 312.03 305.86

JPY 1.9559 1.9138

SAR 76.74 75.08

AED 78.39 77.21

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

UAD celebrates World Soil Day

UAD celebrates World Soil Day

17 seconds ago
 Ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali turns 83

Ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali turns 83

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar meets the President ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar meets the President of Sri Lanka in Dubai

52 minutes ago
 SBP injects Rs.454.6 billion into market

SBP injects Rs.454.6 billion into market

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Nabs Smuggler with 8.9 Kilos of Mari ..

Dubai Customs Nabs Smuggler with 8.9 Kilos of Marijuana

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Calls on OIC Member States to In ..

Secretary-General Calls on OIC Member States to Invest More in Critical Sectors ..

1 hour ago
Pakistani Photographers Enchanted by the Innovatio ..

Pakistani Photographers Enchanted by the Innovation of vivo V29 5G & V29e 5G

1 hour ago
 Kremlin says Putin will visit Saudi Arabia, UAE We ..

Kremlin says Putin will visit Saudi Arabia, UAE Wednesday

14 minutes ago
 Israeli troops battle Hamas in southern Gaza

Israeli troops battle Hamas in southern Gaza

6 minutes ago
 ICCI forges strategic partnership with TDC to addr ..

ICCI forges strategic partnership with TDC to address health issues of business ..

6 minutes ago
 COMSTECH announces Special Teacher’s Training Pr ..

COMSTECH announces Special Teacher’s Training Program

6 minutes ago
 COP28 fossil fuel battle hardens despite new warni ..

COP28 fossil fuel battle hardens despite new warning on warming

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business