Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 05 December 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.85 281.

66

GBP 363.59 355.72

EUR 312.03 305.86

JPY 1.9559 1.9138

SAR 76.74 75.08

AED 78.39 77.21

APP/as