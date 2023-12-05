Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 05 December 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 287.85 281.
66
GBP 363.59 355.72
EUR 312.03 305.86
JPY 1.9559 1.9138
SAR 76.74 75.08
AED 78.39 77.21
