Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 December 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.65 281.

46

GBP 362.80 354.93

EUR 310.60 304.46

JPY 1.9527 1.9106

SAR 76.69 75.04

AED 78.34 77.15

