Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 07 December 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 06:35 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 287.45 281.
26
GBP 360.72 352.93
EUR 309.29 303.19
JPY 1.9575 1.9154
SAR 76.64 74.99
AED 78.28 77.10
APP/as