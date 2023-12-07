Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.45 281.

26

GBP 360.72 352.93

EUR 309.29 303.19

JPY 1.9575 1.9154

SAR 76.64 74.99

AED 78.28 77.10

