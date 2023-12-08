Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 08 December 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 06:18 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 287.40 281.
21
GBP 361.93 354.08
EUR 310.17 304.04
JPY 2.0004 1.9572
SAR 76.68 74.92
AED 78.27 77.09
