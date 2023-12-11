Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.14 281.21

GBP 360.13 352.34

EUR 309.10 302.99

JPY 1.9747 1.9322

SAR 76.56 74.90

AED 78.20 77.02

