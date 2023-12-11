Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 11 December 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.14 281.21

GBP 360.13 352.34

EUR 309.10 302.99

JPY 1.9747 1.9322

SAR 76.56 74.90

AED 78.20 77.02

