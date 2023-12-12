Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 12 December 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2023 | 06:27 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 287.19 281.
01
GBP 361.15 353.32
EUR 309.25 303.15
JPY 1.9714 1.9290
SAR 76.57 74.92
AED 78.21 77.03
