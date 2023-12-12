Open Menu

12 December 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.19 281.

01

GBP 361.15 353.32

EUR 309.25 303.15

JPY 1.9714 1.9290

SAR 76.57 74.92

AED 78.21 77.03

