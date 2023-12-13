Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 13 December 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2023 | 06:22 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 287.09 280.
91
GBP 360.44 352.62
EUR 309.69 303.57
JPY 1.9714 1.9289
SAR 76.54 74.89
AED 78.18 77.00
