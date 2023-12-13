Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 13 December 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2023 | 06:22 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 287.09 280.

91

GBP 360.44 352.62

EUR 309.69 303.57

JPY 1.9714 1.9289

SAR 76.54 74.89

AED 78.18 77.00

APP/as/

