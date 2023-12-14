Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 December 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.89 280.

71

GBP 362.78 354.93

EUR 312.91 306.73

JPY 2.0296 1.9857

SAR 76.49 74.84

AED 78.13 76.95

