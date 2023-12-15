Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 15 December 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 06:04 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.79 280.

62

GBP 366.11 358.16

EUR 315.38 309.14

JPY 2.0200 1.9764

SAR 76.45 74.79

AED 78.10 76.92

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Expansion of private educational institutions nati ..

Expansion of private educational institutions nationwide need of the time: Dr. A ..

13 minutes ago
 Four get death sentence, life jail in double murde ..

Four get death sentence, life jail in double murder case

13 minutes ago
 Applications invited for wheat production competit ..

Applications invited for wheat production competition

13 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad inspects government schools in far-f ..

DC Abbottabad inspects government schools in far-flung areas of the district

11 minutes ago
 Countries risk 'paying polluters' billions to regu ..

Countries risk 'paying polluters' billions to regulate for climate: UN expert

11 minutes ago
 PBM initiates service transformation, bids farewel ..

PBM initiates service transformation, bids farewell to traditional processes:MD

25 minutes ago
Pakistan Army to hold Volleyball Talent Hunt on De ..

Pakistan Army to hold Volleyball Talent Hunt on Dec 22

11 minutes ago
 Poliovirus reported in environmental samples

Poliovirus reported in environmental samples

11 minutes ago
 CDA removes encroachments from Bari Imam area

CDA removes encroachments from Bari Imam area

11 minutes ago
 Sher Afzal Marwat’s detention: LBA bans police e ..

Sher Afzal Marwat’s detention: LBA bans police entry into premises of the dist ..

33 minutes ago
 Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aam ..

Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aamir Jamal's six-fer on Test deb ..

1 hour ago
 PCCC, CAB Int'l inks MoU to boost organic cotton, ..

PCCC, CAB Int'l inks MoU to boost organic cotton, IPM

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business