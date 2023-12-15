Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 15 December 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 286.79 280.
62
GBP 366.11 358.16
EUR 315.38 309.14
JPY 2.0200 1.9764
SAR 76.45 74.79
AED 78.10 76.92
