Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 December 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.79 280.

62

GBP 366.11 358.16

EUR 315.38 309.14

JPY 2.0200 1.9764

SAR 76.45 74.79

AED 78.10 76.92

APP/msq