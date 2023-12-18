Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 December 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.54 280.

37

GBP 363.79 355.90

EUR 312.70 306.44

JPY 2.0163 1.9728

SAR 76.42 74.77

AED 78.03 76.85

