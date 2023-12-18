Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 18 December 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 05:38 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.54 280.

37

GBP 363.79 355.90

EUR 312.70 306.44

JPY 2.0163 1.9728

SAR 76.42 74.77

AED 78.03 76.85

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram achieves milestone of 15,000 steps dur ..

Wasim Akram achieves milestone of 15,000 steps during morning walk

6 minutes ago
 Former Caretaker Interior Minister Safraz Bugti jo ..

Former Caretaker Interior Minister Safraz Bugti joins PPP

15 minutes ago
 SC set asides BHC order on delimitations in two co ..

SC set asides BHC order on delimitations in two constituencies of Balochistan

22 minutes ago
 Top equity markets mostly down as Fed rate-cut ral ..

Top equity markets mostly down as Fed rate-cut rally fades

19 minutes ago
 DR Congo presidential candidates in final push ahe ..

DR Congo presidential candidates in final push ahead of vote

19 minutes ago
 Gwadar, Hainan forge stronger bonds as free trade ..

Gwadar, Hainan forge stronger bonds as free trade zone partners

19 minutes ago
Rupee on recovery path; gains 05 paisa against Dol ..

Rupee on recovery path; gains 05 paisa against Dollar

16 minutes ago
 Power suspension on Peshawar, D I Khan, Abbottabad ..

Power suspension on Peshawar, D I Khan, Abbottabad grids notified

16 minutes ago
 President for improving energy efficiency to curb ..

President for improving energy efficiency to curb climate change impacts

16 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for improving energy effici ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for improving energy efficiency to curb climate change im ..

16 minutes ago
 Current Account Deficit declines to $1.6bln in 5 m ..

Current Account Deficit declines to $1.6bln in 5 months: SBP

16 minutes ago
 COMSTECH, PASTIC sign MoU to propel Inter Library ..

COMSTECH, PASTIC sign MoU to propel Inter Library Network Resource Services

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business