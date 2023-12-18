Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 18 December 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 05:38 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 286.54 280.
37
GBP 363.79 355.90
EUR 312.70 306.44
JPY 2.0163 1.9728
SAR 76.42 74.77
AED 78.03 76.85
APP/as