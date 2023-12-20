Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 20 December 2023

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 05:36 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.28 280.

12

GBP 364.18 356.27

EUR 314.04 307.83

JPY 1.9924 1.9495

SAR 76.32 74.67

AED 77.96 76.78

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security s ..

CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security situation

12 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

12 minutes ago
 Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 mill ..

Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 million

10 minutes ago
 Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

10 minutes ago
 Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers f ..

Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers from NA-15 Masehra

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms surrender of BNA members as ' ..

10 minutes ago
ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general el ..

ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general elections scheduled on Feb 8

16 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 DR Congo votes for president, MPs amid delays, con ..

DR Congo votes for president, MPs amid delays, conflict in east

16 minutes ago
 Under-training ASPs visit PSCA

Under-training ASPs visit PSCA

16 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks end higher as market sentiment improv ..

Tokyo stocks end higher as market sentiment improves

20 minutes ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Farming Next to conduct trainin ..

UVAS inks MoU with Farming Next to conduct trainings

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business