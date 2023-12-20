Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.28 280.

12

GBP 364.18 356.27

EUR 314.04 307.83

JPY 1.9924 1.9495

SAR 76.32 74.67

AED 77.96 76.78

APP/as