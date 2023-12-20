Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 20 December 2023
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 286.28 280.
12
GBP 364.18 356.27
EUR 314.04 307.83
JPY 1.9924 1.9495
SAR 76.32 74.67
AED 77.96 76.78
