Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 21 December 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 286.18 280.
02
GBP 361.67 353.82
EUR 313.34 307.15
JPY 2.0026 1.9593
SAR 76.39 74.63
AED 77.93 76.75
