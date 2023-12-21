Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.18 280.

02

GBP 361.67 353.82

EUR 313.34 307.15

JPY 2.0026 1.9593

SAR 76.39 74.63

AED 77.93 76.75

APP/as