Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 December 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.03 279.

87

GBP 362.84 354.96

EUR 314.59 308.36

JPY 2.0069 1.9635

SAR 76.25 74.61

AED 77.89 76.72

APP/msq