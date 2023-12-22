Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 22 December 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 07:15 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 286.03 279.
87
GBP 362.84 354.96
EUR 314.59 308.36
JPY 2.0069 1.9635
SAR 76.25 74.61
AED 77.89 76.72
APP/msq