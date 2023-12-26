Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 December 2023
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2023 | 05:36 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.78 279.
63
GBP 363.25 355.38
EUR 315.16 308.85
JPY 2.0096 1.9663
SAR 76.20 74.54
AED 77.83 76.65
