Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 December 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.78 279.

63

GBP 363.25 355.38

EUR 315.16 308.85

JPY 2.0096 1.9663

SAR 76.20 74.54

AED 77.83 76.65

APP/as/