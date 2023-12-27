Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.63 279.

48

GBP 363.47 355.59

EUR 315.20 308.97

JPY 2.0034 1.9602

SAR 76.16 74.51

AED 77.78 76.61

APP/msq