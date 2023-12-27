Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 27 December 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.63 279.

48

GBP 363.47 355.59

EUR 315.20 308.97

JPY 2.0034 1.9602

SAR 76.16 74.51

AED 77.78 76.61

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Interfaith unity celebrated on Christmas: Ashrafi ..

Interfaith unity celebrated on Christmas: Ashrafi acknowledges collaborative eff ..

2 minutes ago
 Elgar hits attacking century in penultimate Test

Elgar hits attacking century in penultimate Test

2 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) grants protective bail ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) grants protective bail to Mussarat Cheema

2 minutes ago
 CDWP approves 7 projects worth Rs 85.24 bln

CDWP approves 7 projects worth Rs 85.24 bln

2 minutes ago
 Dera police arrest three outlaws

Dera police arrest three outlaws

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani delegation visits Yunnan Forestry Colleg ..

Pakistani delegation visits Yunnan Forestry College, China

2 minutes ago
NA-127: Objection raised at nomination papers of B ..

NA-127: Objection raised at nomination papers of Bilawal Bhutto

2 minutes ago
 Operation against encroachments continues on 7th d ..

Operation against encroachments continues on 7th day

2 minutes ago
 PU alumnus gives scholarship to Zoology students

PU alumnus gives scholarship to Zoology students

25 minutes ago
 Eiffel Tower closes as staff go on strike

Eiffel Tower closes as staff go on strike

25 minutes ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-Point agenda as he launches cam ..

Bilawal unveils 10-Point agenda as he launches campaign for upcoming elections

30 minutes ago
 CM inspects low-cost housing project in Raiwind

CM inspects low-cost housing project in Raiwind

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business