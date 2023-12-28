Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 28 December 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 06:27 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.48 279.
33
GBP 365.80 357.86
EUR 317.40 311.12
JPY 2.0200 1.9765
SAR 76.13 74.48
AED 77.74 76.56
