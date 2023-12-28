Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 28 December 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.48 279.

33

GBP 365.80 357.86

EUR 317.40 311.12

JPY 2.0200 1.9765

SAR 76.13 74.48

AED 77.74 76.56

APP/mzr/

