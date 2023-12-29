Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 29 December 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 December 2023

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP),

here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.22 279.

08

GBP 363.37 355.48

EUR 315.67 309.41

JPY 2.0167 1.9732

SAR 76.06 74.42

AED 77.67 76.50

APP/mzr/

