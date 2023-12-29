Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 29 December 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2023 | 05:47 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)
here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.22 279.
08
GBP 363.37 355.48
EUR 315.67 309.41
JPY 2.0167 1.9732
SAR 76.06 74.42
AED 77.67 76.50
