Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 29 December 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP),

here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.22 279.

08

GBP 363.37 355.48

EUR 315.67 309.41

JPY 2.0167 1.9732

SAR 76.06 74.42

AED 77.67 76.50

