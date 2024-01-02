Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 January 2024

Open Menu

Published January 02, 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.12 278.

98

GBP 362.60 354.72

EUR 314.29 308.06

JPY 2.0149 1.9714

SAR 76.04 74.39

AED 77.64 76.47



