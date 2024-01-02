Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 01 January 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2024 | 05:29 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.12 278.
98
GBP 362.60 354.72
EUR 314.29 308.06
JPY 2.0149 1.9714
SAR 76.04 74.39
AED 77.64 76.47
