Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.17 279.

03

GBP 360.49 352.66

EUR 312.64 306.38

JPY 2.0096 1.9663

SAR 76.04 74.40

AED 77.66 76.48

