Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 03 January 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2024 | 05:51 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.17 279.
03
GBP 360.49 352.66
EUR 312.64 306.38
JPY 2.0096 1.9663
SAR 76.04 74.40
AED 77.66 76.48
