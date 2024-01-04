Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 January 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.02 278.
88
GBP 361.27 353.43
EUR 311.40 305.24
JPY 1.9856 1.9428
SAR 76.00 74.36
AED 77.62 76.44
