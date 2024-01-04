Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 january 2024

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2024 | 05:48 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.02 278.

88

GBP 361.27 353.43

EUR 311.40 305.24

JPY 1.9856 1.9428

SAR 76.00 74.36

AED 77.62 76.44

