Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 05 january 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.92 278.

78

GBP 361.34 353.52

EUR 311.64 305.48

JPY 1.9659 1.9234

SAR 75.97 74.33

AED 77.59 76.41

