Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 05 January 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2024 | 05:35 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.92 278.
78
GBP 361.34 353.52
EUR 311.64 305.48
JPY 1.9659 1.9234
SAR 75.97 74.33
AED 77.59 76.41
