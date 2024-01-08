Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 08 January 2024
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 05:49 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.67 278.
54
GBP 361.58 353.76
EUR 311.30 305.13
JPY 1.9701 1.9276
SAR 75.91 74.26
AED 77.52 76.35
APP/as