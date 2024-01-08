Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 08 January 2024

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2024 | 05:49 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 08 january 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.67 278.

54

GBP 361.58 353.76

EUR 311.30 305.13

JPY 1.9701 1.9276

SAR 75.91 74.26

AED 77.52 76.35

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Anti-polio drive starts in Bahawalpur

Anti-polio drive starts in Bahawalpur

8 minutes ago
 PFA impose penalties on food businesses amid viola ..

PFA impose penalties on food businesses amid violations

8 minutes ago
 Universities to set up Kashmir Learning Centres fo ..

Universities to set up Kashmir Learning Centres for study, research

8 minutes ago
 EU approves 900-mn-euro German aid for battery pla ..

EU approves 900-mn-euro German aid for battery plant

8 minutes ago
 SC scraps lifetime disqualification of political l ..

SC scraps lifetime disqualification of political leaders

16 minutes ago
 18 districts in Balochistan declared as most sensi ..

18 districts in Balochistan declared as most sensitive for polls

8 minutes ago
Pakistan team reach New Zealand for T20 series

Pakistan team reach New Zealand for T20 series

4 minutes ago
 484 literacy schools set up in Khanewal district

484 literacy schools set up in Khanewal district

8 minutes ago
 KPIC directs varsities to disclose minority quota ..

KPIC directs varsities to disclose minority quota on websites

8 minutes ago
 Dera police arrest two Inter-provincial drug deale ..

Dera police arrest two Inter-provincial drug dealers with 15 kg hashish

8 minutes ago
 AJK Court suspends press club elections

AJK Court suspends press club elections

8 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 11 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 11 paisa against Dollar

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business