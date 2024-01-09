Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 09 January 2024
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.57 278.
44
GBP 362.72 354.85
EUR 311.71 305.55
JPY 1.9807 1.9380
SAR 75.88 74.26
AED 77.49 76.35
