Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 09 January 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2024 | 05:41 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 09 january 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.57 278.

44

GBP 362.72 354.85

EUR 311.71 305.55

JPY 1.9807 1.9380

SAR 75.88 74.26

AED 77.49 76.35

APP/as

