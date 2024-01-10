Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 10 January 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 07:02 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.52 278.
39
GBP 361.37 353.52
EUR 310.99 304.82
JPY 1.9642 1.9218
SAR 75.87 74.23
AED 77.48 76.30
APP/as