Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 10 january 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.52 278.

39

GBP 361.37 353.52

EUR 310.99 304.82

JPY 1.9642 1.9218

SAR 75.87 74.23

AED 77.48 76.30

