Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 11 january 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan

(NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.42 278.

29

GBP 363.10 355.18

EUR 312.32 306.06

JPY 1.9570 1.9149

SAR 75.84 74.20

AED 77.44 76.28

