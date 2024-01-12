Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 12 January 2024
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.32 278.
19
GBP 363.21 355.28
EUR 312.09 305.84
JPY 1.9603 1.9181
SAR 75.82 74.18
AED 77.42 76.25
