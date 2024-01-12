Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 12 january 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.32 278.

19

GBP 363.21 355.28

EUR 312.09 305.84

JPY 1.9603 1.9181

SAR 75.82 74.18

AED 77.42 76.25

