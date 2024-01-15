Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 january 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.66 277.

55

GBP 361.76 353.85

EUR 310.89 304.72

JPY 1.9535 1.9114

SAR 75.64 74.00

AED 77.24 76.07

