Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 15 January 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 05:58 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 january 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP),

here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.66 277.

55

GBP 361.76 353.85

EUR 310.89 304.72

JPY 1.9535 1.9114

SAR 75.64 74.00

AED 77.24 76.07

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad

CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad

5 minutes ago
 Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous ..

Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous indian gutka in SITE-A Operat ..

5 minutes ago
 US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan cal ..

US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan calls on Minister for Culture Jam ..

5 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last ..

Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last week in Dera

5 minutes ago
 Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Der ..

Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Dera

5 minutes ago
 PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across P ..

PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across Punjab

8 minutes ago
264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB ..

264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS

8 minutes ago
 DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to ..

DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers

8 minutes ago
 Mazda crushed passerby to death

Mazda crushed passerby to death

8 minutes ago
 Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor ..

Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho

8 minutes ago
 A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online f ..

A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online for Intermediate Admissions in ..

40 minutes ago
 European stock markets, oil prices retreat

European stock markets, oil prices retreat

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business