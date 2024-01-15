Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 15 January 2024
January 15, 2024
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)
here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.66 277.
55
GBP 361.76 353.85
EUR 310.89 304.72
JPY 1.9535 1.9114
SAR 75.64 74.00
AED 77.24 76.07
