Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 16 January 2024
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 09:34 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.51 277.
40
GBP 359.57 351.78
EUR 309.53 303.41
JPY 1.9397 1.8979
SAR 75.60 73.96
AED 77.20 76.03
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WHO
Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi
IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ord ..
Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course
Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup
National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Multan victorious on 2nd day
Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC member
LESCO issues load management schedule for next two days
Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?
Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-
164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, five PK seats from DI Khan
More Stories From Business
-
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market36 minutes ago
-
10 developmental schemes worth Rs 11.941b approved2 hours ago
-
SM Tanveer chairs 3rd consultative session on Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan 2024-342 hours ago
-
Pakistan needs 5pc consistent growth in agriculture sector: PBF3 hours ago
-
SECP, UN Women Pakistan to host ESG symposium15 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 531 points15 minutes ago
-
Planning minister seeks DSSI report to ensure prevention of edibles' profiteering, hoarding5 hours ago
-
IPO-Pakistan sensitizes SMEs about importance of IPRs to flourish5 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 01 paisa against dollar15 minutes ago
-
China's Guangdong sees foreign trade growth in 20235 hours ago
-
Experts stress political parties to give clear agenda of reforms, improved governance15 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago