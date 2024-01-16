Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 16 january 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.51 277.

40

GBP 359.57 351.78

EUR 309.53 303.41

JPY 1.9397 1.8979

SAR 75.60 73.96

AED 77.20 76.03

APP/mzr/