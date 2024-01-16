Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 16 January 2024

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 09:34 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 16 january 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.51 277.

40

GBP 359.57 351.78

EUR 309.53 303.41

JPY 1.9397 1.8979

SAR 75.60 73.96

AED 77.20 76.03

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WH ..

Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WHO

10 minutes ago
 Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Kar ..

Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi

10 minutes ago
 IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of- ..

IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children

19 minutes ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ord ..

28 minutes ago
 Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires inducti ..

Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course

23 minutes ago
 Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory ..

Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup

23 minutes ago
National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Mu ..

National Women T20 Tournament: Karachi, Lahore, Multan victorious on 2nd day

17 minutes ago
 Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC ..

Pak national Tahseen Sayed appointed Albanian NEC member

17 minutes ago
 LESCO issues load management schedule for next two ..

LESCO issues load management schedule for next two days

17 minutes ago
 Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

3 hours ago
 164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, fiv ..

164 candidates to contest elections on two NA, five PK seats from DI Khan

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business