Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 17 January 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 06:19 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.56 277.
45
GBP 357.91 350.11
EUR 308.14 302.05
JPY 1.9244 1.8828
SAR 75.61 73.98
AED 77.22 76.05
