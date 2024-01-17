Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 17 january 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.56 277.

45

GBP 357.91 350.11

EUR 308.14 302.05

JPY 1.9244 1.8828

SAR 75.61 73.98

AED 77.22 76.05

