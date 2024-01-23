Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 23 january 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.85 276.

75

GBP 359.96 352.17

EUR 308.18 302.07

JPY 1.9106 1.8693

SAR 75.42 73.79

AED 77.02 75.86

