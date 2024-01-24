Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 january 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP),

here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.05 276.

95

GBP 359.50 351.66

EUR 307.42 301.27

JPY 1.9143 1.8730

SAR 75.53 73.79

AED 77.08 75.91

