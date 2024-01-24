Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 January 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 05:43 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.05 276.

95

GBP 359.50 351.66

EUR 307.42 301.27

JPY 1.9143 1.8730

SAR 75.53 73.79

AED 77.08 75.91

