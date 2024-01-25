Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 25 January 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 05:27 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.95 276.
85
GBP 359.78 352.00
EUR 307.87 301.78
JPY 1.9164 1.8750
SAR 75.45 73.82
AED 77.05 75.88
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan
China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood
Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge
More Stories From Business
-
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%21 minutes ago
-
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme21 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 524 points36 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar8 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares8 minutes ago
-
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood2 hours ago
-
Norway wants to further enhance business relations with Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Trade and Investment officers visit PSGMEA2 hours ago
-
ECB to stand pat and urge patience on rate cuts7 minutes ago
-
Food group imports decrease 19.48% in 06 months of FY 2023-243 hours ago
-
WCCIS to hold “We-Exhibit 2024” in March4 hours ago