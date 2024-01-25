Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 25 January 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 05:27 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 25 january 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.95 276.

85

GBP 359.78 352.00

EUR 307.87 301.78

JPY 1.9164 1.8750

SAR 75.45 73.82

AED 77.05 75.88

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time ..

Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%

21 minutes ago

KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme

21 minutes ago
 Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted t ..

Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force

22 minutes ago
 Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with any ..

Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power

58 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

8 minutes ago
 Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans

Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans

1 hour ago
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares

8 minutes ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice ..

China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan is most attractive investment destination ..

Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood

2 hours ago
 Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge

Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business