Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 January 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:02 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 january 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of the major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP),

here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of the major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP),

here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.00 276.

90

GBP 359.79 351.94

EUR 306.91 300.84

JPY 1.9166 1.8752

SAR 75.52 73.78

AED 77.06 75.90

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Karachi books, Libraries festival launched

Karachi books, Libraries festival launched

2 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 h ..

LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 NESPAK achieves UN 2030 SDGs

NESPAK achieves UN 2030 SDGs

2 minutes ago
 Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against ..

Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against Palestinians valid

17 minutes ago
 SC allows Shaukat Basra to contest elections

SC allows Shaukat Basra to contest elections

4 minutes ago
 DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly fol ..

DC Matiari chairs meeting stressed to strictly follow code of conduct

4 minutes ago
Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated a ..

Venier wins Cortina downhill, Shiffrin evacuated after heavy crash

4 minutes ago
 4761 people from district Abbottabad demands posta ..

4761 people from district Abbottabad demands postal ballot for general election ..

11 minutes ago
 Eminent scholar, critic Farman Fatehpuri's birth a ..

Eminent scholar, critic Farman Fatehpuri's birth anniversary observed

11 minutes ago
 SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

17 minutes ago
 Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel Gaza ..

Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel Gaza case

11 minutes ago
 Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'ille ..

Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'illegal'

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business