Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 January 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 06:02 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of the major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP),
here on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.00 276.
90
GBP 359.79 351.94
EUR 306.91 300.84
JPY 1.9166 1.8752
SAR 75.52 73.78
AED 77.06 75.90
