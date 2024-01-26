Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 january 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of the major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP),

here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.00 276.

90

GBP 359.79 351.94

EUR 306.91 300.84

JPY 1.9166 1.8752

SAR 75.52 73.78

AED 77.06 75.90

