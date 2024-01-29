Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 29 January 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.85 276.

75

GBP 359.40 351.56

EUR 306.80 300.73

JPY 1.9101 1.8689

SAR 75.43 73.80

AED 77.01 75.86

APP/ms

