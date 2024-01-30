Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 30 January 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 06:25 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.95 276.

85

GBP 359.68 351.82

EUR 306.52 300.39

JPY 1.9201 1.8787

SAR 75.46 73.82

AED 77.05 75.88

APP/mzr

