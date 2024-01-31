Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 31 january 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.

85 276.75

GBP 358.65 350.87

EUR 306.04 299.98

JPY 1.9149 1.8736

SAR 75.43 73.80

AED 77.01 75.86

