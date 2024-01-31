Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 31 January 2024

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 05:48 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 31 january 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP),

here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.

85 276.75

GBP 358.65 350.87

EUR 306.04 299.98

JPY 1.9149 1.8736

SAR 75.43 73.80

AED 77.01 75.86

APP/mzr

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

EU envoy on religious freedom, calls on Caretaker ..

EU envoy on religious freedom, calls on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas J ..

8 minutes ago
 SCCI, UNDP agree over joint work to develop youth ..

SCCI, UNDP agree over joint work to develop youth technical, IT skills

4 minutes ago
 Climate Change increasing arsenic levels in drinki ..

Climate Change increasing arsenic levels in drinking water: SAU Scholar

8 minutes ago
 PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 points

14 minutes ago
 Global stocks swing before Fed rate call

Global stocks swing before Fed rate call

14 minutes ago
 Quetzal Softalogy Partners with Sagevanguard Tech ..

Quetzal Softalogy Partners with Sagevanguard Tech to Introduce Cutting-Edge Comm ..

26 minutes ago
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 point ..

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 137 points

14 minutes ago
 Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surge ..

Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surges as sales boom

17 minutes ago
 FGEHA, Hammer Properties signs MoU to provide resi ..

FGEHA, Hammer Properties signs MoU to provide residential plots

17 minutes ago
 Santander posts record profit in 2023 after rate h ..

Santander posts record profit in 2023 after rate hikes

10 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

10 minutes ago
 KTrade becomes Multan Sultans official investment ..

KTrade becomes Multan Sultans official investment partner

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business