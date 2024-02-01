Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.85 276.

75

GBP 358.82 351.06

EUR 305.81 299.77

JPY 1.9286 1.8869

SAR 75.43 73.80

AED 77.02 75.86

