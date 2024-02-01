Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 01 February 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 06:39 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.85 276.
75
GBP 358.82 351.06
EUR 305.81 299.77
JPY 1.9286 1.8869
SAR 75.43 73.80
AED 77.02 75.86
APP/mzr
