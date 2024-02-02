Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 02 February 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 06:06 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.85 276.

75

GBP 360.66 352.86

EUR 307.64 301.56

JPY 1.9328 1.8910

SAR 75.43 73.80

AED 77.01 75.65

APP/mzr

