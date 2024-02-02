Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 02 February 2024
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.85 276.
75
GBP 360.66 352.86
EUR 307.64 301.56
JPY 1.9328 1.8910
SAR 75.43 73.80
AED 77.01 75.65
