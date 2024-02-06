Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 February 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 05:47 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.60 276.
51
GBP 354.42 346.69
EUR 303.63 297.63
JPY 1.9010 1.8600
SAR 75.36 73.73
AED 76.95 75.79
APP/ms
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
