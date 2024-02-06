Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 February 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 05:47 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.60 276.

51

GBP 354.42 346.69

EUR 303.63 297.63

JPY 1.9010 1.8600

SAR 75.36 73.73

AED 76.95 75.79

