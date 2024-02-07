Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 07 February 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 07:32 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.65 276.

56

GBP 356.29 348.51

EUR 304.11 298.11

JPY 1.9115 1.8702

SAR 75.37 73.74

AED 76.96 75.29

More Stories From Business