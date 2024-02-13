Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 13 February 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 05:52 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.60 276.

51

GBP 356.50 348.72

EUR 304.15 298.13

JPY 1.8905 1.8497

SAR 75.36 73.73

AED 76.95 75.27

APP/ms

