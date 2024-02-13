Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 13 February 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 05:52 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.60 276.
51
GBP 356.50 348.72
EUR 304.15 298.13
JPY 1.8905 1.8497
SAR 75.36 73.73
AED 76.95 75.27
